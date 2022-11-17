A multi-agency approach is highlighting a 'Safe Roads For All' message during Road Safety Week 2022.

Mid and East Antrim Council and the PCSP are working with the PSNI and NIFRS to encourage everyone to take responsibility for road safety throughout Road Safety Week 2022, which started on November 14.

This year’s campaign focuses on safe roads for all. The week aims to highlight the dangers of speeding, the importance of wearing a seatbelt and to remind everyone how they can contribute to safer roads for all.

The 2022 campaign also raises awareness of key areas of road safety - including safe vehicles, the recent update to the Highway Code and the importance of inclusivity to keep everyone safe on the roads - no matter how we travel.

Alan Doherty (Watch Commander Prevention and Protection), Inspector Aaron Brown, Neil Herron (DEA Manager Mid and East Antrim Council) Marjorie Hawkins (PCSP), Jackie Patton (Head of Community Planning and Development Mid and East Antrim Council), Alan Barr (Station Commander Ballymena District) and Cllr Timothy Gaston.

Council has daily social media posts and videos for which will remind road users to take responsibility when behind the wheel.

Chair of the Mid and East Antrim PCSP, Cllr Timothy Gaston, said: “Road Safety Week provides a unique opportunity to focus attention on how the safety of our roads impacts all our daily lives. Every life on our roads matters. Every time we’re on the road we need to consider how our driving can help keep ourselves and others safe.

“As we head into winter, it’s vitally import we are prepared for the road – watch our speed, ensure our cars are roadworthy and always wear our seatbelt.”

Vice-Chair of Mid and East Antrim PCSP Ms Marjorie Hawkins emphasised the importance of partnership working to highlight this issue, stating: “Within the PCSP we have agencies that work in partnership with us on prevention and education on a regular basis but we are also very conscious that our colleagues in PSNI and NIFRS are first responders and will be the first on the scene to road traffic collisions.”

District Road Safety Lead Inspector Aaron Brown, added: “Road safety remains a key priority for police and for our road safety partners. Far too often we deal with the devastating impact road traffic collisions can have on those involved and their families. Lives are changed in an instant because of one wrong decision, or a moment’s distraction as a road user.

"During Road Safety Week, we are reminding everyone to take responsibility for road safety. Our road safety message is very simple. Do not speed; pay greater attention to your surroundings; leave the mobile phone alone; look out for other road users, always wear a seatbelt and never, ever drive after drinking or taking drugs.”

Station Commander Alan Barr from NIFRS Ballymena District, explained: “Since January 2022, there have been a total of three fatalities in the Mid and East Antrim area at road traffic collisions. This is in addition to the many more incidents whereby people have been injured.

