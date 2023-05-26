Police have advised of travel disruption in Ballyclare tomorrow (Saturday) as the annual County Antrim Harriers 5km and 10km charity races are staged.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There will be road closures and traffic disruption between 9.30am and 11.30am. Traffic marshalls and police will be present throughout the race to assist.

“Cogry Road and Rectory Road will be closed for the entirety of the race. A number of other roads will have rolling road closures in place.

“The 10K route is Ballyclare Rugby Club, Doagh Road, Rashee Road, Cogry Road, Rectory Road, Station Road Doagh, Mill Road Doagh, Ballyclare Road, Doagh Road, Cloughan Lane, Ballyclare Rugby Club.

A number of roads will be closed to traffic in Ballyclare.

“The 5K route is Ballyclare Rugby Club, Doagh Road, Main Street, Sixmilewater Park, Avondale Drive, Hawthorne Way, Ollardale, Doagh Road, Ballyclare Rugby Club.