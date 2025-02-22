Roadworks and lane closures to be aware of in Ballymena during the coming week
The closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Woodgreen Road, Ballymena
There will be a continuous road closure from Lisnevenagh Road to Shankbridge Road from Monday, February 24 at 8:00am until Wednesday, February 26 at 5:00pm.
The closure is required for sewer connection (deep excavation).
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (diversion route 1) Shankbridge Road or (diversion route 2) Lisnevenagh Road and Shankbridge Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Crankill Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from the M2 to Springmount Road from Monday, February 24 at 9:30am until Tuesday, February 25 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for emergency tree works for DFI.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to five minutes are expected.
North Road, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from 100m south of the Greenmount Roundabout to 60m east of the Greenmount Roundabout from Monday, February 24 at 9:30am until Wednesday, February 26 at 2:30pm.
The closure is required for NI Water CSO duct and Kiosk installation.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Larne Road Link, Ballymena
There will be a lane closure from the A26 to the A42 Broughshane Road until Thursday, March 6 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for storm drain replacement.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
