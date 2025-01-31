Roadworks carry on at Magherafelt and Maghera in the week ahead

By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 10:30 BST
Motorists in the Magherafelt and Maghera areas of Mid Ulster can expect some delays in the coming week as planned roadworks continue.

A31, Magherafelt By pass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk main works.

The closure will operate until Friday, February 28. Traffic control to operate, estimated five minute delays expected.

In Maghera work continues in the town centre area on the public realm scheme.

There will be a lane closure on the Magherafelt Bypass to allow work on the town's new on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk. Credit: Google MapsThere will be a lane closure on the Magherafelt Bypass to allow work on the town's new on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk. Credit: Google Maps
There will be a lane closure on the Magherafelt Bypass to allow work on the town's new on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk. Credit: Google Maps

A42, Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

The closure will operate until April 25. Diversions will be in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road. Motorists should expect five-minute delays.

A29, Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.

The closure will continue until April 25.

Diversions will operate via Main Street, Glen Road, Fair Hill, and there will be short delays.

