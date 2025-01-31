Roadworks carry on at Magherafelt and Maghera in the week ahead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A31, Magherafelt By pass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk main works.
The closure will operate until Friday, February 28. Traffic control to operate, estimated five minute delays expected.
In Maghera work continues in the town centre area on the public realm scheme.
A42, Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.
The closure will operate until April 25. Diversions will be in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road. Motorists should expect five-minute delays.
A29, Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.
The closure will continue until April 25.
Diversions will operate via Main Street, Glen Road, Fair Hill, and there will be short delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.