Roadworks causing delays in Newtownabbey

Commenting on the issue, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are delays on the A6 Antrim Road at Glengormley Park due to temporary traffic lights at roadworks and lane restrictions.”
On Tuesday (August 9), members of the emergency services were tasked to a gas leak in the Moreland Avenue of Glengormley.
A section of the Antrim Road was closed to traffic for several hours before being partially being reopened.
Commenting on Tuesday afternoon, a DfI spokesperson said: “There is one lane open in each direction and this arrangement will remain in place until further notice while permanent repairs are undertaken in the next few days.”