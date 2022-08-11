Roadworks causing delays in Newtownabbey

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the issue, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “There are delays on the A6 Antrim Road at Glengormley Park due to temporary traffic lights at roadworks and lane restrictions.”

On Tuesday (August 9), members of the emergency services were tasked to a gas leak in the Moreland Avenue of Glengormley.

A section of the Antrim Road was closed to traffic for several hours before being partially being reopened.

Glengormley Park. (Pic by Google).