Roadworks in Mid Ulster area to keep an eye out for in coming week

By Stanley Campbell
Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:03 GMT
Parking tickets - Parking tickets from private firms reach record high
Planned roadworks are taking place at locations across the Mid Ulster district in the week ahead.

B0160 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from Meadowbank Road to Ballyronan Road.

Most Popular

Closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach.

It will operate between 09:30 to 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lane closure at Carland Road, Dungannon, next week | Googleplaceholder image
Lane closure at Carland Road, Dungannon, next week | Google

Traffic control to operate, delays up to five minutes expected.

A0029 Moneymore Road, Cookstown - lane closure at Moneymore Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by Evolve.

Closure to operate daily 09:30 to 4.30pm from Wednesday, October 29, to Wednesday, November 5.

Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays up to five minutes are expected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Public invited to have their say on 'wider social value benefits' of Cookstown b...

A45 Ballynakilly Road, Dungannon - road closure from Moor Road to Dungannon Road.

Closure required to enable construction of Creenagh Bridge replacement and carriageway works.

It will operate until Thursday, December 18.

Diversion to operate, delays anticipated between 15 - 30 minutes.

Alternative route via: Coalisland Road, Oaks Road, Circular Road, Carland Road, Ranfurly Road, Moy Road, Far Circular Road, Killyman Road, Tamnamore Road, Tamnamore Road, Tamnamore Roundabout, Ballynakilly Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A45 Ballynakilly Road, Dungannon - road closure from Coalisland Road to Creenagh Bridge Road.

Closure required to enable construction of Creenagh Bridge replacement and carriageway works.

It will operate until Friday, December 19.

Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays anticipated will be 15 - 30 minutes.

A0029 Carland Road, Dungannon - lane closure at 43 Carland Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by Evolve.

Closure to operate daily 09:30 to 4:30pm from Monday, November 3 to Monday, November 10.

Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays of less than five minutes expected.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice