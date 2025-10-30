Roadworks in Mid Ulster area to keep an eye out for in coming week

Planned roadworks are taking place at locations across the Mid Ulster district in the week ahead.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B0160 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from Meadowbank Road to Ballyronan Road.

Closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach.

It will operate between 09:30 to 4.30pm on Wednesday, November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lane closure at Carland Road, Dungannon, next week | Google

Traffic control to operate, delays up to five minutes expected.

A0029 Moneymore Road, Cookstown - lane closure at Moneymore Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by Evolve.

Closure to operate daily 09:30 to 4.30pm from Wednesday, October 29, to Wednesday, November 5.

Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays up to five minutes are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A45 Ballynakilly Road, Dungannon - road closure from Moor Road to Dungannon Road.

Closure required to enable construction of Creenagh Bridge replacement and carriageway works.

It will operate until Thursday, December 18.

Diversion to operate, delays anticipated between 15 - 30 minutes.

Alternative route via: Coalisland Road, Oaks Road, Circular Road, Carland Road, Ranfurly Road, Moy Road, Far Circular Road, Killyman Road, Tamnamore Road, Tamnamore Road, Tamnamore Roundabout, Ballynakilly Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A45 Ballynakilly Road, Dungannon - road closure from Coalisland Road to Creenagh Bridge Road.

Closure required to enable construction of Creenagh Bridge replacement and carriageway works.

It will operate until Friday, December 19.

Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays anticipated will be 15 - 30 minutes.

A0029 Carland Road, Dungannon - lane closure at 43 Carland Road.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by Evolve.

Closure to operate daily 09:30 to 4:30pm from Monday, November 3 to Monday, November 10.

Diversion/traffic control to operate, delays of less than five minutes expected.