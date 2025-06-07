Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

U4069, Livery Road, BALLYMONEY: Road closure from Livery Road and Ballinlea Road junction to 50M along Livery Road.

Road closure from 8am-6pm on Thursday, June 12 required for UG cabling works.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U4069 Livery Road.

Roadworks in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

MOYLE AREA: Road closure.

Road closure required from 7am on Monday, June 2 until 7pm on Friday, June 20 for surface dressing for SDNI Contract.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Diversion route will be signposted.

Roads that will be closed are Pharis Road, Glendun Road, Bregagh Road, Friary Road, Moycraig Road and Lisnagat Road.

U6001, Church Bay RATHLIN: Road closure from the Writers Chair to pumping station.

Road closure required until July 25 for new sewer and stormwater drainage for development.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U6001 Roonivoolin, U6011 Demesne.

A2002, Clooney Road, GREYSTEEL: Hard shoulder closure from Ballykelly to Greysteel.

Hard shoulder closure required until June 12 at 6pm for completion of works associated with Northern Active Travel Project.﻿

U5042, Glenstaughey Road, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from junction with Whitepark Road to a point 800m S of junction with Whitepark Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Monday, June 9 for overhead line works.﻿

Closure to operate: Daily. Alternative route via B0015 Whitepark Road, U5042 Glenstaughey Road.

U5519, Knocksoghey Lane, BALLYCASTLE: Road closure from junction with Whitepark Road to junction with Whitepark Road.

Road closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, June 10 for overhead line works.﻿

Closure to operate: Daily. Alternative route via B0015 Whitepark Road.

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No.13 Quay Road to No.39 Quay Road.

Lane closure required until July 31 for Quay Road south side footpath closure only.﻿

A0006, Chapel Road, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Dungiven By-Pass roundabout to Coolnasallagh Road.

Lane closure required from 8am on Monday, June 9 until 6pm on Friday, June 20 for drainage works.﻿

A0054, Castleroe Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from The Cutts junction with Castleroe Road to Somerset Forest car park from Castleroe Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, June 10 for tree cutting works.﻿

A3002, Portstewart Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from 150m Northwest of junction with Cloonavin Park to junction with Kenvarra Park.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Wednesday, June 11 for NIE overhead line work.﻿

A0026, Bannfield Road, COLERAINE: Lane closure from Kwik Fit entrance to No.32 Hanover Place.

Lane closure required from 7pm on Monday, June 9 until 6am on Friday, June 13 for installation of 2nr CIPP liners from existing sewer manholes.﻿

Closure to operate: Overnight Only

A3002, Coleraine Road, PORTSTEWART: Lane closure from a point 80m North of Larkhill Road to Fairfield Road.

Lane closure required from 8am on Monday, June 9 until 4pm on Friday, June 13 for sewer connection.﻿

A2002, Seacoast Road, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from Scotchtown Road to Aghanloo Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am-4.30pm on Tuesday, June 10 for fibre installation to No.239a Seacoast Road.﻿

U3352, Mayboy Road, RINGSEND: Road closure from Craigmore Road junction to Boleran Road junction.

Road closure required from 9am-5pm on Wednesday, June 11 for NIE tree cutting.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via: B0066 Craigmore Road, B0070 Boleran Road, U3352 Mayboy Road.