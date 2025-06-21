Road users in Causeway Coast and Glens will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

LIMAVADY: Road closures.

Road Closure required for surface dressing. Diversions will be sign posted.

Roads that will be closed are Monnaboy Road - Dunlade Road - Killylane Road - Brisland Road - Dernaflaw Road - Sheskin Road - Coolagh Road - Tirmcoy Road - Loughermore Road - Gortnaghey Road - Munalhog Road - Larch Road - Drumhappy Road - Gortnarney Road - Cloghan Road - Termain Road - Burnally Road.

Roadworks in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in the coming week. CREDIT NI WORLD

A0037, Broad Road, LIMAVADY: Lane closure from Drumalief Road to Gortgarn Road.

Lane Closure required from midnight on June 24 until 4.30pm on June 24 for BT Openreach.﻿

A5002, Tromra Road, CUSHENDALL: Lane closure from Glenaan Road to Gualts Road.

Lane closure required from 9.30am on Wednesday, June 25 until 4.30pm on Thursday, June 26 for road markings on A2.﻿

A0029, Dunhill Road, COLERAINE: Road closure from Dunhill roundabout to Greenmount roundabout.

Road closure required from Monday, June 16 at 8pm until Friday, July 4 at 6am for resurfacing works.﻿

Closure to operate: Overnight only. Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative routes via:

Diversion 1: A0029 Strand Road, A0029 Waterside, A0029 Killowen Street, A3002 Castlerock Road, B0201 Wheatsheaf Road, B0201 Carthall Road, B0201 Greenhall Highway, B0201 Windyhill Road, A2002 Windyhill Road.

Diversion 2: A0054 Castleroe Road, A0054 Curragh Road, A0054 Glenkeen Road, B0066 Glenkeen Road, B0066 Moneybrannon Road, B0207 Moneybrannon Road, A0029 Druncroon Road.

A5002, Whitepark Road, BUSHMILLS: Lane closure from Isle Road to 150M northeast of Causeway Road and Whitepark Road junction.

Lane closure required from 8am-6pm on Wednesday, June 25 for cabling works.﻿

U5047, Cabragh Road, BUSHMILLS: Road closure from Cozies Road to Haw Road.

Road closure required from Monday, June 9 at 8.30am until Thursday, July 10 at 5pm for works on behalf of NI Water.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U5046 Cozies Road, U5045 Haw Road.

U6001, Church Bay RATHLIN: Road closure from the Writers Chair to pumping station.

Road closure required until July 25 for new sewer and stormwater drainage for development.﻿

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Alternative route via U6001 Roonivoolin, U6011 Demesne.

A5002, Quay Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from No.13 Quay Road to No.39 Quay Road.

Lane closure required until July 31 for Quay Road south side footpath closure only.﻿

A5002, Cushendall Road, BALLYCASTLE: Lane closure from Knocknacarry Road to Torr Road.

Lane closure required from Thursday, June 12 at 8am until Thursday, June 26 at 6pm or carriageway patching works.﻿

A0006, Chapel Road, DUNGIVEN: Lane closure from Glenroe Park to A point 130m north of Glenroe Park.

Lane closure required until Friday, June 27 at 4pm to repair gravity sewer (possible new manhole chamber).﻿