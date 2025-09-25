Roadworks to look out for in Dungannon and Toomebridge areas in the week ahead

By Stanley Campbell
Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
There are a number of planned roadworks for motorists in the Toomebridge and Dungannon areas to keep an eye on in the week ahead.

A0006 Hillhead Road, Toomebridge - road closure from Drumderg Roundabout to Brecart Road from 9 pm on Friday October 3 until 6 am on Sunday, October 5.

Closure required for DFI road maintenance scheme.

M1 Dungannon - hard shoulder closure junction 13 Beatties Corner.

Hillhead Road, Toomebridge.
Hillhead Road, Toomebridge.

Closure required to facilitate boundary fencing replacement from Monday, September 29, until Friday, October 24.

M1 Dungannon - road closure iunction from Junction 13 Westbound Beatties Corner (Peatlands) to Junction 14 Tamnamore.

Road closure overnight required to facilitate resurfacing works from 11 pm on Friday, October 3, until Saturday, October 4, 6 am.

Diversion/traffic control to operate.

M1 Dungannon – road closure junction 14 Tamnamore E/B.

Eastbound Junction 14 Tamnamore to Junction13 Beatties Corner (Peatlands) from 11pm on Thursday, October 2, until 6 am Friday, October 3.

Road closure overnight required to facilitate resurfacing works.

