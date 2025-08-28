Roadworks to look out for in Magherafelt and Cookstown areas in week ahead

There are a number of planned roadworks taking place in the Magherafelt and Cookstown areas in the week ahead that motorists should keep an eye out for.

A6 Glenshane Road, Castledawson - hard shoulder closure from 300m south of Hillhead Road (Dungiven bound lane) to a point 450m north of Lurganagoose Road.

Hard shoulder closure required to facilitate work by NI Water Operations - full service water connection.

Closure to operate continuous from Monday, September 1 to Wedndesday, September 3.

Overnight closure of Magherafelt Bypass for roadworks. Credit: Google

Traffic control to operate, delays up to five minutes can be expected.

Hard shoulder will need to remain closed overnight due to open trench. Works planned to start 8am. Work being carried out by Safeflow Traffic Management Ltd

A31 Magherafelt Bypass - road closure - from Moneymore Roundabout to Ballyronan Roundabout.

Road closure required to facilitate work by GRAHAM - Buff Pipe Track HFS reinstatement.

Closure to operate overnight from Monday, September 1 to Friday, September 5. Work to start 9pm, finish 6am.

Diversion to operate, delays expected. Diversion B0040 Moneymore Road A0031 Moneymore Road, A0031 Queen Street, B0160 Market Street, A0031 Broad Street, B0160 Meeting Street, B0160 Ballyronan Road.

Work being carried out by Graham Traffic Management

A29 Church Street - Cookstown lane closure from junction with The Spires to junction with Church Heights.

Lane Closure required to facilitate work by NIE - NIE Networks - NIE Cable Work.

Closure to operate daily from 9.30am to 4.30 until Wednesday, September 3.

Traffic control to operate, delays between five and 15 minutes can be expected. Work being carried out by HBS.