Saintfield road closed following traffic collision
Motorists have been warned that part of the Belfast Road, Saintfield is closed following a traffic collision on Saturday.
Police have advised that the road will be closed between Saintfield to Temple.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
