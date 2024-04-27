Saintfield road closed following traffic collision

Motorists have been warned that part of the Belfast Road, Saintfield is closed following a traffic collision on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2024, 12:49 BST
Police have advised that the road will be closed between Saintfield to Temple.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

