Saintfield Road junction with Upper Knockbreda Road set to close for watermains repairs

This is to allow the NI Water team to have safe access to valves to allow the repair of one of two bursts on a 30” steel trunk water main that runs between Purdysburn and Ballyhanwood.

The other investigations for a second burst on the same main trunk is at the Prince Regent Road junction with the A23 Castlereagh Road close to the A55 Belfast outer ring road continue, with a scheduled lane closure expected there on Sunday March 24 and again on Sunday April 14.

NI Water Area Manager Natalie Healey said: “NI Water commenced exploratory works on Tuesday March 19 at the A24 Saintfield Road junction and successfully located the burst on the trunk main.

NI Water has provided an update that a road closure will now be required at A24 Saintfield Road junction with A55 Upper Knockbreda Road on Sunday April 7, 2024. Pic credit: Google

"The nature of the repair work and the ground conditions mean it’s too dangerous for traffic to pass the works, so a full road closure will be required to allow the work to allow safe access to the valves so that the repair can place safely.

“NI Water fully appreciates the frustration and inconvenience this will cause and apologise for the inconvenience.