Motorists and bus commuters are being advised of potential disruption during a phase of “urgent sewer repair works” on a section of the Shore Road in north Belfast.

Detailing the programme of works, which is to be carried out from Monday, August 12 in the vicinity of the McDonald’s branch opposite Fortwilliam Park, a Northern Ireland Water spokesperson said: “A one-way closure will be in place from Fortwilliam Park for approximately three weeks.

"Vehicular access to McDonald’s and all other businesses on Shore Road, between the city centre and McDonald’s, will be available in a country-bound direction only. For safety reasons, the footpath in front of McDonald’s will need to be closed.

"A number of city-bound bus stops on Shore Road between Fortwilliam Park and Skegoneill Avenue will not be accessible during this work. A dedicated shuttle bus will be in operation to service the Skegoneill Fortwilliam Crescent, Skegoneill York Drive and Skegoneill Seaview stops.

“The shuttle bus will run from 6am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on a Sunday, picking up at Mount Vernon and travelling along Fortwilliam Park, Somerton Road and Skegoneill Avenue before rejoining Shore Road and servicing the remainder of stops between Skegoneill Avenue and York Street.

“A diversion route for motorists will be clearly signposted.”

The spokesperson added: “Following this repair, we will plan a programme of sewer lining works in the wider Shore Road area. These measures will provide a more resilient wastewater network, helping to reduce the likelihood of sewer collapses, blockages and out-of-sewer flooding in the locality.

"We will keep businesses, residents and the wider community informed on this programme of work.”