St Patrick's Day Belfast road closures and traffic arrangements for parade and SPAR Craic 10K

Thousands of people will be thronging the streets of Belfast for this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

With a number of events taking place in Belfast on, police are encouraging those visiting the city to “plan ahead and celebrate safely and responsibly”.

Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption and plan for potential delays.

Those participating in the SPAR Craic 10K event will leave Belfast City Hall at 9am, travelling throughout the city centre before finishing in Ormeau Park.

Thousands of people are expected in Belfast for the annual St Patrick's Day parade. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A traffic management system and signage will be in place and motorists are asked to follow directions of police, any signage and exercise caution along the route.

Then from 1pm through to 3.30pm, traffic disruption should be expected as the St Patrick’s Day carnival parade gets ready to leave from City Hall at 1.30pm.

The parade travels through the city centre via Chichester Street, turning left into Victoria Street, then left again at High Street and along Castle Place. It will then turn left into Donegall Place, making its way back to Belfast City Hall.

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “I want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable St Patrick’s Day. If you’re going out in Belfast I would urge everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly. If you are socialising, stay with your friends, drink responsibly and make a plan to get home safely.

"I also ask that everyone is mindful of their attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls. Power to Change asks men and boys to think about the impact their behaviour or their friend’s behaviour has and how to step in safely. Be the person who has that quiet word with a friend or checks if the woman or girl is ok. Encourage them not to do something that they regret. https://powertochange.info/

"We have been working alongside event organisers and partners to make sure we have resources and plans in place for St Patrick's Day celebrations and events.

"Alongside our colleagues from Belfast City Council, Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and local schools, we have again been working hard to highlight that the residential areas of south Belfast are NOT a party or nightlife destination.

"We want everyone to have an enjoyable and safe day. We would like everyone to enjoy the Public Holiday and to act responsibly, think of others and have a great St Patrick's Day.”