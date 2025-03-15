Translink: St Patrick’s Day timetable changes to Northern Ireland Railways, Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus services
Translink has said that holiday timetables will be in operation on Monday for the St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday.
All buses - Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus, including Airport services, will be operating Saturday and holiday timetables.
Trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be running a Saturday timetable.
Services for Sprucefield (651) and Cairnshill Park and Ride (652) facilities will not operate on St. Patrick’s Day.
Translink has advised passengers to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk, Journey Planner, or by phoning the Contact Centre for information 028 9066 6630.