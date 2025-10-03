Storm Amy: M1 reopens while clear-up of fallen trees is carried out
Motorists using Northern Ireland’s motorways have been urged to drive with extra care while clear-up operations to remove fallen trees are carried out.
The Department for Infrastructure confirmed on Saturday morning the M1 has now reopened from junction 11 to 14 westbound.
"Ongoing clearance works will take place this morning on the hard shoulder at J11 on slip and J12 off slip westbound,” a spokesperson said.
"Both lanes in all directions of the motorway are now open again. Please drive with care.”