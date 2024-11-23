Storm Bert: list of roads and Translink railway lines closed across Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Bert has brought disruption across Northern Ireland with fallen trees and roads and railway lines closed due to flooding.

Travel warnings have been issued of very difficult driving conditions with rain is turning to snow on higher areas including the Coleraine Mountain Road and Windyhill Road in Limavady. Glenpark Road, Omagh along with the Glenshane Pass.

In other areas, snow melt has caused widespread flooding.

The Broadway roundabout in Belfast was closed on Saturday morning due to flooding on the Royal Hospital side of the roundabout. This has now reopened.

This was the scene on the Hillhall Road in Lisburn on Saturday morning. Picture: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

Police have warned road-users of hazardous conditions throughout Northern Ireland.

In the Causeway Coast and Glens district, a shed roof has been reported to have been blown onto the Ballyquinn Road, Dungiven, and is causing an obstruction. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson urged motorists to avoid the Dunhill Road, Coleraine, should also be avoided this morning, as there is a heavy build-up of traffic in the area due to poor driving conditions caused by snow. Please exercise extreme caution and drive with due care and attention.

The spokesperson said that in Lisburn, the Hillhall Road has been closed at its junctions with the Pinehill Road and Ballylesson Road, in both directions, due to high water levels causing flooding. Diversions are in place.

This was the scene on the A2 Shore Road at Jordanstown in Co Antrim on Saturday morning. Picture: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Meanwhile, in Castlereagh, road users are also advised to approach the junction at Hospital Road near Hydebank, with caution due to high water levels.

Police have also warned of poor weather conditions affecting roads in the Newtownards area. There is a fallen tree on the Belfast Road, and there is also a report of a fallen tree on the Springvale Road, between Ballyhalbert and Ballywalter, at its junction with the Inishargie Road. Both lanes are currently blocked as a result of this

Trafficwatch NI’s latest update at 12.24pm reported the following issues:

Belfast - one side of the A55 Milltown Road is flooded at the Belvoir Road Junction - impacting traffic heading towards Shaws Bridge - Police at incident - traffic mounting central footway to get past it - delays back to Hospital Road.

- one side of the A55 Milltown Road is flooded at the Belvoir Road Junction - impacting traffic heading towards Shaws Bridge - Police at incident - traffic mounting central footway to get past it - delays back to Hospital Road. Belfast – Ravenhill Road badly flooded - road impassable near Martyrs Memorial Church.

– Ravenhill Road badly flooded - road impassable near Martyrs Memorial Church. Coleraine Mountain Road is now passable with care after being closed for a time on Saturday morning due to snow.

is now passable with care after being closed for a time on Saturday morning due to snow. Fermanagh - the Greenhill Road of the A4 Belfast Road near Brookeborough is closed due to subsidence at the bridge.

- the Greenhill Road of the A4 Belfast Road near Brookeborough is closed due to subsidence at the bridge. Coalisland – The B520 Stewartstown Road, between Annagher Road and Lineside Road at Kings Row, is closed due to flooding.

– The B520 Stewartstown Road, between Annagher Road and Lineside Road at Kings Row, is closed due to flooding. Plumbridge – Dergbrough Road, fallen tree - road fully obstructed.

– Dergbrough Road, fallen tree - road fully obstructed. Newtownards – Belfast Road,, fallen tree and utility lines - partially obstructed

Belfast Road,, fallen tree and utility lines - partially obstructed Ballygally – Black Arch, Coast Road. Rock fall - road fully obstructed.

Black Arch, Coast Road. Rock fall - road fully obstructed. Coast Road at The Slips, Rock fall - road partially obstructed.

at The Slips, Rock fall - road partially obstructed. Cushdendun – A2 Glendunn Road is closed following a verge slip

Cushendall – A43 Glenariff Road is closed following a landslide

The Broadway roundabout in Belfast was closed to traffic for a while on Saturday morning. Picture: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

A number of Translink railway routes have also been affected by flooding and passengers should check before travelling.. Lines are currently closed between Lisburn and Portadown; Lanyon Place and Antrim.

A bus substitution service is in place from Belfast to Antrim with buses departing from Lanyon, passengers from Grand Central, City Hospital and Botanic should take local services to Lanyon for buses.

There are also delays to services between Lisburn and Newry following an earlier closure. Train services running through these stations may be delayed. Translink says disruption is expected until further notice.