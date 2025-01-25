Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Translink has announced a phased return of rail services from Saturday as safety checks are completed across Northern Ireland following Storm Éowyn.

The storm resulted in an unprecedented number of blockages and debris, included uprooted trees, along with damage to railway infrastructure.

Translink specialist teams worked throughout Friday night to make the train network safe for the return of passenger services.

The first passenger trains are due to run on the Lisburn, cross border and Bangor lines during the course of Saturday afternoon.

Specialist teams have been working through Friday night to clear fallen trees and other debris from the railway network. Picture: Translink

Clearance work is continuing on the Larne line and Derry~Londonderry line and these will reopen as soon as safe to do so.

Passengers are urged to check for updates on the Translink Journey Planner, website and social media channels before they travel.

John Glass, director of Infrastructure and Projects explained: “The severity of this storm is unprecedented with a litany of infrastructural damage across the network. We have mobilised our largest ever response to get services up and running again safely for customers.

"More than 100 instances of debris and blockages obscuring the line right across the network – which far exceeds that of previous storms - have had to be managed. This has included around 60 trees uprooted, numerous level crossing barriers damaged and multiple issues with structures and infrastructure along the line needing repair to date.

Specialist teams have been working through Friday night to make the railway network safe. Picture: Translink

"Since the red warning ceased yesterday our staff together with contractors have been working tirelessly to assess and complete the vital repairs to enable the gradual safe return of services.

"We would like to thank all our passengers and staff and contractors for their support and patience as we work to resume services through these exceptional circumstances”, he concluded.

Translink Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus services have been restored and currently operating subject to some diversions in place due to ongoing road closures and clearance work.