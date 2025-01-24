Storm Éowyn update: Belfast International Airport says some airlines 'intend to operate a limited number of flights' on Friday evening
In an update at 5.10pm the airport said: “Having had ongoing engagement with our airlines, some intend to operate a limited number of flights.
“Passengers should check with their airline directly as to the status of their flight and we would urge them to follow the guidelines as set out by the PSNI and NI Direct.
“Like many others across Northern Ireland, we have experienced some power shortages and technical issues this evening, and we will be operating on reduced power.
"As we begin to rebuild the operation, we have teams working to clean up the airport site following the impact of the storm earlier today.
“Due to the ongoing travel challenges, we have a reduced number of staff on site today to facilitate those airlines who have decided to fly and those passengers who have decided to travel this evening.
“This is an evolving and fast-moving situation; we are preparing for full service to be in place from tomorrow, however, we would ask that all passengers check with their airlines ahead of travelling to the airport."
The statement added that those who choose to travel are reminded to arrive at the airport two hours before their airlines scheduled departure time.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the storm; we are working to restore full service for those who have decided to travel and appreciate your patience at this time. Further updates will be provided in due course on Saturday’s operation.”
