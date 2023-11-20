A resurfacing scheme for the A27 Portadown Road, Tandragee is due to begin today (Monday, November 20).

The improvement work will extend for 1.1 kilometres from the Mullavilly Road roundabout to the Ballyknock Road junction and includes resurfacing with upgrading of road drainage and footway repairs.

To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate road closures, including weekends, from 0915 to 1630, commencing Monday, November 20 until Sunday, December 3.

An alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via the B78 Markethill Road, A51 Marlacoo Road and A51 Armagh Road.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained although some minor delays may be experienced.

The Department for Infrastructure said it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

A Department spokesperson said completion of the work by December 3 is dependent on favourable weather conditions.

