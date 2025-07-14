The Open: PSNI issues warning to golf fans travelling on the roads to Portrush

Golf fans heading to the north coast hoping to catch a glimpse of top players like Rory McIlroy at The Open have been urged to take particular care on the roads.

With thousands travelling to Portrush for the practice and competition days, police have called for extra care on the roads.

Visitors are urged to double check their route and make themselves aware of roads in and around the event well in advance.

"Some navigation apps may not account for road closures, event diversions or restricted access near the course, and for tourists in particular, these systems may become a dangerous distraction,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

PSNI are advising road users that there is a temporary 40mph speed limit in place this week for The Open, within the vicinity of where the Ballybogey Park and Ride is located. Picture: PSNI

"Please keep your eyes on the road and follow official signage in place to keep traffic moving. Please stop where signs tell you to and don’t take any risks if you don’t know the roads.”

Police are also urging drivers to be mindful that a change in the weather - with more rain forecast – can make road surfaces very slippery.

“Reduce your speed and give more vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists more room than usual, and don’t take any risks when overtaking,” the spokesperson added.

"Remember to take your time and exercise caution. We want everyone to arrive here safely to enjoy their day.”

Police also advised road users of a temporary 40mph speed limit in place within the vicinity of where the Ballybogey Park and Ride is located.

"Over the week, there will be an increased number of pedestrians and vehicles in the area, so please exercise caution and abide by the speed restrictions in place to keep everyone safe, the PSNI spokesperson added.

"Officers from our Roads Policing Unit will be carrying out patrols in the area to detect speed, and anyone not sticking to the limit could face a fine or penalty notice.” Police have also reminded the public that an air exclusion zone is now in place from 4.30am to 9pm every day, up and including to July 21.

“These restrictions, which also cover the use of drones, are necessary to ensure public safety throughout the event,” the spokesperson added.

"We have already made contact with clubs, associations and societies that we are aware of, who would regularly utilise airspace to ensure they abide by these restrictions.

"It’s also worth noting, if you are detected breaching this order and end up with a criminal record, your travel and career prospects will be negatively affected.”

Details of the exclusion order can be viewed here.