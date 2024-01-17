Thousands sign petition calling for urgent safety upgrades on the A1 dual carriageway

A public petition of 12,700 signatures has been presented to the Department for Infrastructure calling for urgent safety upgrades to the A1 dual carriageway.

Road safety campaigner Monica Heaney, who lost her son Karl at the Halfway Road junction, presented the petition to the Permanent Secretary at the Department for Infrastructure.

Alliance Infrastructure spokesperson David Honeyford, who joined Monica at the petition presentation, has called on the Department to heed the massive public support for urgent safety upgrades.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: “I was pleased to be able to arrange for A1 road safety campaigner Monica Heaney to deliver her petition to the Permanent Secretary at the Department for Infrastructure.

Cllr Gretta Thompson, Cllr Joy Ferguson, Monica Heaney, Permanent Secretary for Department for Infrastructure Dr Denis McMahon, and David Honeyford, Lagan Valley MLA. Pic credit: Alliance Party

“Her son, Karl, died in a collision at the Halfway Road junction, which could have been prevented if the promised changes to the road layout had been implemented.

“The A1 has seen 41 fatalities in 17 years. This busy main route connecting Belfast to Dublin carries about 40,000 vehicles a day.

"Driving on the road is often hazardous, partly due to short slip roads and vehicles having to turn right across the dual carriageway.

“Changes to correct the road layout were first announced in 2011, but families who have lost loved-ones on the road are still waiting for work to be carried out.”

Alliance representatives Cllr Gretta Thompson of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Joy Ferguson of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, and Cllr Andrew McMurray of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, have been at the forefront of the campaign for safety improvements on the road.

Cllr Thompson said: “The dangers of this road have long been acknowledged and it was a privilege to be able to support Monica in presenting this petition to the Permanent Secretary for the Department of Infrastructure.

“Hopefully it will give a voice to all users of this stretch of road and particularly to those who have lost loved ones to the clear dangers of the A1.

"Phase 2 of the redevelopment must be prioritised by the Department, and a clear delivery path to achieving the upgrades be communicated to the public.