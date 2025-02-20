Three weeks of lane closures as NI Water carries out essential work

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:38 BST

Residents and motorists have been warned of lane closures on Warren Gardens for three weeks as NI Water carries out essential work on the wastewater infrastructure.

The work, which NI Water has said will improve the operation of the sewerage network, will involve the laying of around 100m of new stormwater pipe and the construction of associated manholes on Warren Gardens between its junctions with Ward Avenue and Jubilee Avenue.

NI Water Senior Project Manager, Mark Henderson said: “The extension of the stormwater network on Warren Gardens will remove storm (rain) water from this part of the combined wastewater system.

"This will help to reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding in the area and provide increased capacity in the network.

Lane closures will be in operation on Warren Gardens between Ward Avenue and Jubilee Avenue as NI Water carry out essential work to the wastewater infrastructure. Pic credit: GoogleLane closures will be in operation on Warren Gardens between Ward Avenue and Jubilee Avenue as NI Water carry out essential work to the wastewater infrastructure. Pic credit: Google
“The work is scheduled to start on Tuesday February 25, 2025 and will take approximately three weeks to complete.

“To carry out the work in the safest possible manner, a lane closure will be in place on Warren Gardens between Ward Avenue and Jubilee Avenue.

"Traffic lights will be in place to manage the flow of traffic, however, we would advise motorists to allow extra time for journeys while this work is ongoing.

“Pedestrian access will be available at all times and our contractor BSG-Phace will be in contact with all properties along the pipeline route to help them maintain access.

“NI Water and our project team from BSG-Phace and AtkinsRéalis thank local residents, businesses and motorists for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential work to deliver environmental improvements and help support new development in the Lisburn area.”

