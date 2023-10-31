Traffic alert: PSNI warning to motorists not to attempt to drive through Loughgall road as flooding closes roads in several parts of NI including Armagh, Portadown, Richhill, Tandragee, Newry, Bangor, Scarva, Mayobridge, Moira, Ballynahinch and Helens Bay
A PSNI spokesperson said this evening: “Motorists are advised that the Red Lion Road, Loughall, is closed between Kilmore Road and Annahugh Road due to flooding. Motorists should not attempt to access this section of the road. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
Police issued an alert of flooding in Co Armagh this morning. A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Portadown Road in Armagh is currently closed between the junctions of Battlehill Road, Dobbin Road and Killmore Road due to flooding in the area. Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
The PSNI also said: “Due to flooding, road users are advised to avoid the following areas of Newry, Mourne and Down district: Newtown Road, Camlough; New Street and Canal Quay, Newry; Killowen Road, Rostrevor and Kilkeel Road, Newcastle. Do not make any unnecessary journeys and if you have to travel, please seek an alternative route and exercise caution at all times.”
Information from TrafficWatch NI on flooded roads
Co Armagh
A28 Killylea Road, Armagh closed due to a river bursting it banks. road closed at Mullacreevie Park.
A51 Hamiltonsbawen Road, Tandragee closed due to flooding. Road closed at Cordrain Road junction.
A3 Armagh to Portadown Road at Stonebridge Roundabout. Road flooded to to a river bursting its banks, but passable with care.
Armagh Road in Tandragee is closed due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
Mullahead Road, Portadown. Road closed due to the River Bann bursting its banks and overflowing.
Ballcrummy Road, Armagh closed due to flooding
Mullenure Lane, Armagh closed due to flooding
Bolton Road outside Markethill Road closed due to flooding
Battlehill Road, Richill closed due to flooding between Dobbin Road and Kilmore Road.
Co Down
Bangor - Ballysallagh Road is impassable due to flooding.
Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.
Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.
A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.
Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is impassable due to flooding between Maybridge and Hilltown
Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.
Scrava - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey
Strangford :Black Causeway Road, Strangford has been closed due to flooding at a number of locations along the route.
Moira - A26 Glenavy Road remains closed due to flooding leaving M1 Moira Road roundabout. Surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey. International Airport traffic may want to consider using M1. A12 & M2 as an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.
Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.
Newry – The A25 Rathfriland/Finnard Rd is closed between Shinn Straight and the Arddarragh crossroads due to severe flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.
Helens Bay - The Bridge Road South has been closed due to flooding - Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.
Co Antrim
Ballygally – Contractor on site, but road remains closed for now.
Tower Road junction with Coast Road approx. six miles from Carnlough – Road closed – landslide.
Drumnageeragh Road, approx. three miles from Ballygally – landslide