The PSNI have advised of possible traffic congestion due to Apprentice Boys of Derry feeder parades around the Causeway Coast and Glens area on Saturday (August 9).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays can be expected at the following locations and times:

Coleraine from 8am -11am and again at 5pm-7pm.

Limavady from 8.30am -11am and again at 5pm-7pm.

There will be a number of feeder parades across Causeway Coast and Glens, and delays can be expected. CREDIT NI WORLD

Ballymoney and Moyle areas from 9am -11am and again at 5.30pm – 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rasharkin return parade will commence at 6.45pm and continue until 7.30pm while the return parade in Cloughmills will commence at 6.30pm and continue until 8pm.

The PSNI said: “Due to the numbers of participants and spectators expected in the areas mentioned, local officers will be on the ground to assist with diversions and to enable local access to residents.

"If you do not plan on attending any of the parades taking place, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid any congestion.”