Traffic and travel advice ahead of Causeway Coast and Glens Apprentice Boys feeder parades

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2025, 15:06 BST
The PSNI have advised of possible traffic congestion due to Apprentice Boys of Derry feeder parades around the Causeway Coast and Glens area on Saturday (August 9).

Delays can be expected at the following locations and times:

Coleraine from 8am -11am and again at 5pm-7pm.

Limavady from 8.30am -11am and again at 5pm-7pm.

There will be a number of feeder parades across Causeway Coast and Glens, and delays can be expected.
There will be a number of feeder parades across Causeway Coast and Glens, and delays can be expected. CREDIT NI WORLD

Ballymoney and Moyle areas from 9am -11am and again at 5.30pm – 7pm.

The Rasharkin return parade will commence at 6.45pm and continue until 7.30pm while the return parade in Cloughmills will commence at 6.30pm and continue until 8pm.

The PSNI said: “Due to the numbers of participants and spectators expected in the areas mentioned, local officers will be on the ground to assist with diversions and to enable local access to residents.

"If you do not plan on attending any of the parades taking place, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid any congestion.”

