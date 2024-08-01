Traffic and travel advice ahead of Limavady parade
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Road users are being advised to expect traffic disruption in Limavady on Friday, August 2, due to a planned parade.
Roads in and around the town will be closed between 7pm and 11pm to facilitate both participants and spectators.
The PSNI said: “Local officers will be on the ground to assist, but please note the parade route includes much of the town centre.
"If you do not plan to attend the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid delays.”