Police are advising road users to expect traffic delays across Causeway Coast and Glens, as a number of Royal Black Preceptory Parades take place on Saturday (August 31).

The areas in the Causeway Coast and Glens area impacted by parades will include Coleraine, Portstewart, Portrush, Rasharkin, Dunloy, Ballymoney, Bushmills, Ballycastle, Limavady, Kilrea and Garvagh.

The centre of each of the towns and villages mentioned will be affected, with parades starting from 8.30am and again at 5.30pm. The police added that a large number of spectators are expected across the towns hosting parades.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland advised: “Local officers will be on the ground to assist with the flow of traffic and diversions will be in place where necessary.

"If you do not plan on attending any of the parades, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid potential delays,” the statement concluded.