Traffic and travel: Coleraine road closed after serious two vehicle accident

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Windyhill Road in Macosquin outside Coleraine is closed following a serious two-vehicle collision.

The closure is in place from just before the road's junction with Isle Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take another route for their journey. Diversions are in place.

Related topics:TrafficColeraineMotoristsDiversions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice