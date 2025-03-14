Police are advising road users of traffic disruption in and around Coleraine on Monday, March 17, due to a planned parade.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade will assemble at 7.30pm at Killowen Orange Hall before moving on at 8.15pm to Shuttle Hill then Killowen Street, Waterside, Old Bridge, Circular Road, Millburn Road, Union Street, Railway Road, Church Street, The Diamond, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Waterside, Killowen Street andShuttle Hill, before finishing at Killowen Orange Hall for approximately 10.30pm.

Roads in and around the town will be closed between 7pm and 11pm to facilitate both participants and spectators, as large numbers are expected. The PSNI said that police officers will also be on the ground to assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the PSNI added: “The route includes much of the town centre and Waterside area, so road users are asked to plan alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey, if not attending the parade.”