Traffic delays at Magherafelt expected in week ahead as gas infrastructure works continue

A number of planned roadworks will be taking place in the Mid Ulster area over the following week that motorists need to keep an eye out for as they could lead to some delays.

Ongoing gas infrastructure works continue in Magherafelt with the focus on the town centre area over the summer.

Evolve say the timing is aligned to the school holidays in an effort to minimise disruption for residents, businesses and commuters.

From Monday June 30, there will be a lane closure on Castledawson Road, with two-way traffic lights in operation for approximately two weeks.

Lane closure on Castledawson Road, Magherafelt, on Monday, June 30 | Google

In early July, a short-term one-way closure will be introduced on Union Road for inbound traffic, with a signed diversion in place via Garden Street, Rainey Street and Broad Street.

Later in the month, Queen Street will undergo an off-peak one-way closure from Monday, July 28, for approximately one week, rerouting traffic via the Magherafelt bypass. Additionally, from Wednesday July 30, Rainey Street will be subject to a lane closure with temporary traffic lights in place for around three weeks.

Elsewhere in the district, and on the A4 Ballagh Road, Fivemiletown, there will be a lane closure from 250m west of the junction with Main Street to 270m west of the junction with Main Street.

Also on the A4 Colebrook Road, Fivemiletown there’s a lane closure from 10m west of the junction with Clabby Road to 10m east of the junction with Clabby Road.

The lane closures required to facilitate work by NI Water Operations - replace FH lid on the carriageway.

Closures to operate from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Tuesday, July 1. Traffic control to operate, delays expected.