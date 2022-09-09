Travel to Royal Hillsborough:

From 10 September 2022, a free and frequent shuttle bus service will be in operation from the Eikon Centre Park & Ride facility to Hillsborough Castle operating from 10am – 8pm.

A free shuttle bus will also operate between Lisburn Train Station and the Eikon Centre from 10am – 8pm connecting passengers with the onward shuttle service to Royal Hillsborough.

Translink expresses deepest sympathies to all those mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and has made special public transport arrangements during the Period of Mourning.

Both of these shuttle bus services will operate during the Period of Mourning until further notice.

All special shuttle service timings are subject to change depending on the official events schedule.

Normal Service Impact:

There will be bus diversions in place in Royal Hillsborough during the Period of Mourning.

Customers should leave extra time for their journeys and expect disruption to Ulsterbus (38 & 26b) and Goldliner 238 services as well as school services.

The Castle bus stop in Royal Hillsborough will be suspended until further notice and customers should use bus stops at the war memorial and alternative locations in the village.

For the latest public transport journey updates follow @Translink_NI , visit www.translink.co.uk/royal or call 028 90 66 66 30.