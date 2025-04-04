Translink announces rail closures during Easter holidays

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Translink is advising passengers to plan ahead as essential Easter engineering works will affect rail services between Antrim to Coleraine, Lisburn to Portadown and Cross Border lines.

These essential engineering works are important to maintain safe and reliable services for a quality passenger experience and protect the rail network for the future.

Enterprise service partners Irish Rail will also complete engineering work in the south with a line closure between Dublin and Dundalk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During these periods, rail replacement bus services will be in operation with valid rail tickets also accepted on appropriate scheduled bus services.

Passengers are being warned of rail line closures over the Easter holidays. Pic credit: TranslinkPassengers are being warned of rail line closures over the Easter holidays. Pic credit: Translink
Passengers are being warned of rail line closures over the Easter holidays. Pic credit: Translink

Passengers are advised plan ahead, check timetables, and allow extra time to complete their journeys.

Services remain in place between Belfast Grand Central and Antrim, and between Coleraine and Derry~Londonderry.

The Bangor and Larne lines will not be impacted. Normal rail service will operate between Belfast Grand Central and Lisburn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Glass, Head of Infrastructure and Projects at Translink, said: “These essential works are part of our ongoing commitment to providing a modern and reliable rail service.

“Our engineering teams will be working intensively over the Easter break to carry out critical improvements, including track renewals and signalling upgrades.

Read More
Concerns raised that children are at risk due to road crossing delay

“By investing in these upgrades, we are ensuring a safer and more efficient network for all our passengers.

"We understand that temporary closures can be inconvenient, and we’ve worked hard to find the least disruptive window to deliver these vital works and ensure they are completed in the most efficient way.

"We apologise and thank all our customers and local communities for their patience and understanding during these vital works."

Related topics:PortadownAntrimColeraineLisburnTranslink
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice