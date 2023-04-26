Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
1 hour ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
2 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
2 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
3 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Translink announces timetable changes for May 1 and 8 bank holidays

Translink is advising passengers that bus and train services will be operating holiday timetables for the May bank holidays on May 1 and 8.

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST

Metro and Glider will be operating public holiday timetables, while Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running Saturday, Sunday or holiday services.

Meanwhile, trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be operating on a Saturday timetable.

Read More
Northern Ireland's hottest music events: festivals you shouldn’t miss this year
Most Popular
Translink has announced timetable changes for the bank holidays on May 1 and 8.Translink has announced timetable changes for the bank holidays on May 1 and 8.
Translink has announced timetable changes for the bank holidays on May 1 and 8.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We are advising passengers to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk by using the Journey Planner, or by phoning our contact centre for information 02890 666630.”

Related topics:TranslinkMetro