Metro and Glider will be operating public holiday timetables, while Ulsterbus and Goldliner will be running Saturday, Sunday or holiday services.

Meanwhile, trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be operating on a Saturday timetable.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We are advising passengers to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk by using the Journey Planner, or by phoning our contact centre for information 02890 666630.”