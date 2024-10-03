Translink prepares for first train journeys from new Belfast Grand Central Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Translink has announced it is making preliminary plans for rail services to start from the new Belfast Grand Central Station on Sunday, October 13.

The move will see the rail line between Belfast and Lisburn reopen for passenger services and Enterprise services will operate to / from the new station,

Translink said a new rail timetable will be in place and encouraged passengers to plan ahead using information on the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner available from Monday, October 7.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway said: “We are pleased to announce that good progress has been made on the Rail Safety Certification process. While our teams across Translink and Department for Infrastructure will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the completion of this process we are now taking appropriate steps to plan the start of rail services from Grand Central Station on Sunday, October 13.

Belfast Grand Central Station. Picture: Translink

"Over the coming days we will start to put plans in place to enable the timely start of rail operations, so everything is ready to go for customers as soon as the certification process is fully complete.

"We know this will be good news for many of our rail customers, who need to use this main terminus station for Belfast. The start of rail at Grand Central Station will bring enhanced connectivity and integration of the wider public transport network with bus, coach and rail connections across the island.”

The new train station will also see automatic ticketing gates introduced and passengers can purchase tickets which they can scan at gates to speed up journeys and enhance convenience.

Passengers can buy their ticket from one of the rail ticket vending machines in the station, use the mLink mobile app or iLink Smartcard. You can also buy online and collect at the ticket vending machine.

The interior of the new Belfast Grand Central Station. Picture: Translink

Chris added: “The launch of an hourly Enterprise service between the island’s two capital cities is being planned for Tuesday, October 29.

"This development which will see 15 services leave Belfast every day – a total of 30 running in both directions - is a massive boost for people, communities, businesses, the economy and the environment.

"The launch of bus services from the new station has been very smooth and reaction from our passengers has been extremely positive. We are now very much looking forward to welcoming train passengers in the coming weeks.”

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance on the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk; Journey Planner, or by phoning the Contact Centre on 02890 666630.