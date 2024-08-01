Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Translink’s ‘Grand Connection’ Roadshow to highlight the benefit of the new Belfast Grand Central Station to passengers is on its way to the Causeway Coast.

Upcoming roadshows will call at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney onThursday, August 8 and the Diamond Shopping Centre, Coleraine on Saturday, August 10.

The roadshow provides the public the opportunity to discover plans for Belfast Grand Central Station, a state-of-the-art integrated transport hub for trains, coaches and buses which will open its doors this autumn. This flagship project, being delivered by Translink, marks a significant step forward in Northern Ireland's public transport system.

David Cowan, Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, said: “Public excitement and anticipation is building around the opening of this world class facility. Ten times larger than current facilities, it will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city - one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.

“The hub will be a major international gateway to and from the rest of the world with enhanced connectivity across Northern Ireland, cross border and local airports creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier city for everyone.

“Beyond transportation, this new facility will be a new destination in the heart of the city where people meet thanks to a range of popular hospitality and retail outlets offering a unique blend of convenience and leisure.

“The Grand Connection Roadshow gives members of the public the opportunity to ask any questions and people will get a taste of what the new station will look like through a mix of drone footage and computer-generated images.”