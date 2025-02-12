Translink seeks community feedback on proposed ballast cleaning depot in Ballinderry

Translink has announced plans for a depot for ballast material, maintenance buildings, and associated workplace facilities at Ballinderry Road, Lisburn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its commitment to community engagement, Translink is inviting the public to participate in a Pre-Application Community Consultation (PACC) before submitting a formal planning application.

To facilitate meaningful dialogue with the local community, a public drop-in consultation event will be held at Ballinderry Parish Church Halls, Upper Ballinderry on Wednesday, February 19, from 12noon to 2pm and 4pm to 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community members will have the opportunity to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide feedback directly to the project team. Translink strongly encourages all interested parties to attend the consultation or reach out through other available channels.

Translink has announced plans for a depot for ballast material, maintenance buildings, and associated workplace facilities at Ballinderry Road, Lisburn. Pic credit: Pixabay

Michael Holmes, Translink Programme Manager said: “Engaging the community at this early stage ensures that local voices are heard and considered in the development of the Ballast Cleaning Depot.

"We want to deliver a project that meets operational needs while being mindful of community perspectives.

“We encourage all interest parties to attend to consultation or reach out to the project team to find out more about our plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Translink is leading the transformation of public transport to create a better-connected, healthier, and greener Northern Ireland. The organisation currently maintains 300 miles of rail track and over 1,600 civil structures.

Passenger demand for train services has increased significantly in recent years, making infrastructure maintenance critical.

Ballast cleaning plays an essential role in maintaining the railway track, supporting service reliability, and minimising long-term disruption.

Translink’s investment in track maintenance, including the proposed Ballast Cleaning Depot, will contribute to a more robust and sustainable rail infrastructure.