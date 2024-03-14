Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Translink has said that holiday timetables will be in operation on Monday for the St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday.

All buses - Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus will be operating Saturday and holiday timetables.

Trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be running a Saturday timetable.

Translink has advised passengers of timetable changes for St Patrick’s Day. Picture: Translink