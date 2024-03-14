Translink: St Patrick’s Day timetable changes to Northern Ireland buses and trains
Northern Ireland bus and train passengers have been advised to check ahead before setting out on any journeys on Monday, March 18.
Translink has said that holiday timetables will be in operation on Monday for the St Patrick’s Day Bank Holiday.
All buses - Metro, Glider and Ulsterbus will be operating Saturday and holiday timetables.
Trains, including the cross-border Enterprise, will be running a Saturday timetable.
A Translink spokesperson said: “Passengers are advised to check the timetable for their journey in advance on the Translink website, www.translink.co.uk, Journey Planner, or by phoning the Contact Centre for information 02890 666630.”