Translink to hold public information day on Derriaghy platform extension plan

Translink will be holding a public information day to discuss with local residents and passengers the plans for the new platform extensions at Derriaghy Train Station.

The Translink team will be hosting the public information day on Wednesday August 23 between 1-3pm and 4-7pm in the Kilmakee Activity Centre, 52A Rowan Drive, Dunmurry, BT17 9QA.

This is an opportunity for members of the public to call in and speak with the project team about the platform improvements.

In 2021, Translink undertook consultations with local residents on plans to improve the Derriaghy Train Station and received planning approval from Lisburn and Castlereagh Council in October 2022.

Translink to hold open day to provide information on plans to extend the platforms at Derriaghy station. Pic credit: Google

The current platforms can only cater for trains that are three carriages in length. The extension of the platforms will allow six car trains sets to service the stations, offering more space, increased capacity for passengers and walk-through carriages.

In addition to the extensions, Translink will also be improving the lighting and CCTV at the stations, to ensure better security for passengers and residents. The project also include improved access to the Belfast bound-platform with the incorporation of an accessibility ramp.

The schedule programme of works includes an upcoming line closure on September 10, 2023.

Translink Programme Manager Nick Boyd encouraged local residents and passengers to come meet the team.

He said: “Translink are investing significantly on improving the rail network, this project is vital to modernise our infrastructure to enhance our services and maintain high quality, safe, and provide attractive rail travel for today and for future generations.

“This investment at Derriaghy Train Station, which reflects growing customer demand, is an opportunity to harness the modal shift towards eco-friendly transport as we progress towards a net zero public transport system by 2040.

"We will be hosting a public information day to allow local residents, passengers and the wider public to find out more about the project and travel arrangements.

"Throughout the construction process Translink and our appointed contractor will continue to engage with local residents and passengers, keeping them up to date as the works progress.