Translink to hold public information day on Lisburn Area Renewals project

Translink is facilitating a forthcoming public information day to update local residents and passengers on the next stages of the ongoing Lisburn Area Renewals (LAR) project.

The Translink team will be hosting the session on Thursday September 7, between 12pm-3pm and 4pm-6:30pm, in the Bridge Community Centre, 50 Railway Street, Lisburn, BT28 1XP.

This is an opportunity for members of the public to call in and speak with the team about the progress of the ongoing project and the improvements it will bring. This session follows an initial public event in March.

The LAR scheme is a track renewal project in the Lisburn area, between Lambeg Train Station and Lissue level crossing.

Pic credit: Translink

It is intended to ensure that high safety standards and operational performance are maintained, in turn helping to increase the reliability of local rail services and reduce the need for future maintenance.

The project also facilitates an extension of Platform 3 at Lisburn Train Station in order to accommodate longer, six-carriage train sets, offering more space, increased capacity for passengers and walk-through carriages.

The scheduled programme of works includes an upcoming line closure in the Lisburn area on Sunday September 10.

Translink would urge passengers to check the Translink journey planner and allow for extra travel time during this period. Bus substitution services will be in place.

Translink Project Manager Craig Jones said: “Translink is making significant investments in improving the railway network in Northern Ireland, and the Lisburn Area Renewals project is essential in order to enhance our infrastructure and services.

‘‘We are facilitating this follow-up public information day, having initially hosted a similar event earlier this year, to allow local residents, passengers and the wider public to learn more about upcoming aspects of the project, and where necessary, travel arrangements during forthcoming periods of closure, which are required periodically to bring the project to a successful conclusion in the months ahead.

‘‘As the project continues to progress, Translink and our appointed contractor will continue to engage with local residents and passengers, keeping them up to date throughout.