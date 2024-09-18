Translink welcomes Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s approval for Moira park & ride expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Translink has welcomed the recent planning approval by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council for the extension of Moira Park & Ride facilities.

The approved plans mark a significant enhancement to the existing infrastructure, offering an additional 400+ safe and secure parking spaces adjacent to the current car park.

Aidan Stott, Translink Park & Ride Programme Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "This expansion will allow more people to experience the convenience of rail travel, ensuring better connectivity.

Translink welcomes the decision by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to approve the expansion of Moira's park and ride facility. Pic credit: Translink

"The expanded facility will be fully accessible, featuring new cycle shelters, CCTV, security fencing, and low-impact floodlighting to enhance

safety and security."

This expansion is a key part of Translink’s Better Connected strategy, which focuses on providing passengers with sustainable travel options and improving accessibility.

"Public transport is crucial to the economic, social, and environmental wellbeing of Northern Ireland, and this project supports our commitment to offering passengers sustainable and convenient travel choices, helping to create a better, more connected future for all," added Mr. Stott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In line with Translink's commitment to environmental stewardship, and its new Biodiversity Strategy the project will uphold high environmental standards throughout the construction phase, with a focus on protecting and enhancing the local landscape and biodiversity.

Pending funding approval, Translink anticipates beginning construction in late 2024.

Moira Train Station operations and the current Park & Ride users will not face disruptions during the construction period.

The Council gave the green light for the expansion earlier this year, despite objections from another developer, and concerns about road safety in the area.