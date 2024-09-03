Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Newtownabbey have issued advice to motorists in Glengormley and Ballyclare ahead of road closures in the areas tonight (Tuesday).

The Antrim Road in Glengormley will be closed between the junctions of the Hightown Road and Carnmoney Road to facilitate the removal of the Glengormley Orange arch.

Officers advise that the traffic disruption will occur between 6pm and 9pm. A PSNI spokesperson confirmed traffic management and police officers will be in attendance to manage diversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advice has been issued to motorists ahead of expected disruption in Glengormley and Ballyclare. (Pic: PSNI).

In Ballyclare, the town’s Orange arch will also be removed at the top end of The Square. Travel disruption is expected between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers will be in attendance to manage any traffic diversions.

Ballyclare Comrades will also be hosting Linfield at Dixon Park in the first round of the Co Antrim Shield (7.45pm).

A PSNI spokesperson stated: “Spectators are advised to arrive from the bottom end of Ballyclare- Hillhead Road/Mill Road, lower end of Main Street. Please seek alternative routes during this time.”