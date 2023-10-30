The police are warning the public not to travel between 9pm tonight (Tuesday) and 9am tomorrow as a series of weather warnings are in place for further heavy rain.

Multi-agency partners have met and are continuing to respond to various yellow and amber rain warnings with preparations also being made ahead of Storm Ciarán.

The Met Office has issued various warnings for rain until Thursday (November 2). A yellow warning is currently in place for most counties until 12 noon tomorrow (Tuesday). An additional amber is coming into place tonight at 9pm until 9am for heavy rain in Co Armagh, Antrim and Down. Another yellow warning has been issued for heavy rain tomorrow until 9am on Wednesday. Heavy rain can also be expected on Thursday as Storm Ciarán arrives.

In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure said: “These warnings follow an extremely wet weekend where flooding has already occurred on many roads. The persistent wet conditions on saturated ground and with higher river levels this will inevitably lead to more localised flooding. Traffic disruption is possible and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care if travel is necessary.

The Met Office has issued various warnings for rain until Thursday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"It may be necessary to close roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. If your journey is essential, reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at Trafficwatchni.

“The Department for Infrastructure’s roads and rivers teams have been checking and clearing road gullies and drainage grilles and additional staff will be on standby. Monitoring of water levels and tides has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warnings have elapsed.

“Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

“To report incidents of flooding, please contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding agency.”