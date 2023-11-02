Register
Two people in ‘critical condition’ after car and lorry collide in Larne

Two people are in a critical condition after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Larne yesterday (Wednesday)
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report just before 2.50pm that a car and a lorry had collided at the Pound Street junction with the A8.

In an appeal for witnesses to the incident, the PSNI stated: “Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, where they remain in a critical condition at this time. The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a two-vehicle collision in Larne. Photo by PacemakerPolice are appealing for witnesses and information after a two-vehicle collision in Larne. Photo by Pacemaker
"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 of 1/11/23.”Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

