Two people in ‘critical condition’ after car and lorry collide in Larne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report just before 2.50pm that a car and a lorry had collided at the Pound Street junction with the A8.
In an appeal for witnesses to the incident, the PSNI stated: “Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, where they remain in a critical condition at this time. The road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 of 1/11/23.”Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.