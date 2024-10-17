Two women treated for 'serious' injuries following crash involving car and lorry in Co Tyrone

By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Oct 2024, 09:41 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 10:03 BST
Two women, the driver and passenger of the car, were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Dungannon on Wednesday to be treated for their injuries which are described as serious.

Police and other emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, attended the incident involving a car and a van at Woodlough Road.

The male driver of the van also received medical treatment following the collision.

Woodlough Road, Dungannon. Credit: Google

The Woodlough Road, which was closed for a time, was later reopened.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1197 16/10/24.

