Two women treated for 'serious' injuries following crash involving car and lorry in Co Tyrone
Two women, the driver and passenger of the car, were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Dungannon on Wednesday to be treated for their injuries which are described as serious.
Police and other emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, attended the incident involving a car and a van at Woodlough Road.
The male driver of the van also received medical treatment following the collision.
The Woodlough Road, which was closed for a time, was later reopened.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1197 16/10/24.