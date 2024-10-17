Two women treated for 'serious' injuries following crash involving car and lorry in Co Tyrone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two women, the driver and passenger of the car, were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision at Dungannon on Wednesday to be treated for their injuries which are described as serious.

Police and other emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, attended the incident involving a car and a van at Woodlough Road.

The male driver of the van also received medical treatment following the collision.

The Woodlough Road, which was closed for a time, was later reopened.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1197 16/10/24.