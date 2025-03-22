Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Ballymena area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Church Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from Ballynulto Road to Douglas Road on Wednesday, March 26 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from the M2 to the A26 Larne Road roundabout from Monday, March 24 at 7:00am until Friday, April 4 at 5:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via the M2, Ballee Road East, and Lisnevenagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Lisnafillon Road, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the junction with Killane Road to the junction with Russellstown Road on Monday, March 24 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure required for NIE overhead line works.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Russellstown Road, Corbally Road, Cardonaghy Road, and Lisnafillon Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a continuous road closure from the A26 Larne Road roundabout to the M2 until Friday, April 4 at 5:00pm.

The closure is required for a civil engineering and carriageway resurfacing scheme.

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Larne Road, Ballee Road East, and Lisnevenagh Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Larne Road, Ballymena

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from the A26 Larne Road Link to A26 Moorfields Road until Friday, April 4 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to facilitate road works on the off slip towards Coleraine from Larne Road roundabout.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.