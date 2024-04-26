Update: A4 Belfast bound carriageway near Dungannon reopens following multi-vehicle collision

The A4 Belfast bound carriageway near Dungannon has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 12:59 BST
Emergency services had been in attendance.

Police were asking motorists to avoid the Woodlough Road of Dungannon and to seek an alternative route for their journey.

The A4 Woodlough Road, Dungannon, which is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Credit: Google Maps
The A4 Woodlough Road, Dungannon, which is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Credit: Google Maps

They say that motorists should follow diversions at the Granville turn off, Eglish Road and Killbracken Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Woodlough Road, Dungannon, has fully reopened to motorists following an earlier road traffic collision. Thank you for your patience.”