Update: A4 Belfast bound carriageway near Dungannon reopens following multi-vehicle collision

Emergency services had been in attendance.

Police were asking motorists to avoid the Woodlough Road of Dungannon and to seek an alternative route for their journey.

The A4 Woodlough Road, Dungannon, which is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Credit: Google Maps

They say that motorists should follow diversions at the Granville turn off, Eglish Road and Killbracken Road.