Update: A4 Belfast bound carriageway near Dungannon reopens following multi-vehicle collision
The A4 Belfast bound carriageway near Dungannon has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services had been in attendance.
Police were asking motorists to avoid the Woodlough Road of Dungannon and to seek an alternative route for their journey.
They say that motorists should follow diversions at the Granville turn off, Eglish Road and Killbracken Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Woodlough Road, Dungannon, has fully reopened to motorists following an earlier road traffic collision. Thank you for your patience.”