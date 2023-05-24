A PSNI spokesperson said: “The road closure which was in place at Shore Road has now ended and traffic is moving freely.
"We would like to thank motorists and the public for their patience.
The city bound stretch of the Shore Road was closed for a time from the junction of the Station Road to the point it meets the M5 motorway, with diversions in place.
King Charles and Queen Camilla officially opened the new Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park today as part of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.