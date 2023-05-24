Register
Update after section of Shore Road closed in Newtownabbey with diversions in place

Police have issued an update following the closure of a section of the Shore Road in Newtownabbey earlier today.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th May 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:38 BST

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The road closure which was in place at Shore Road has now ended and traffic is moving freely.

"We would like to thank motorists and the public for their patience.

PSNI warn of drone ban over Hazelbank Park and Hillsborough
A section of Shore Road, Newtownabbey city bound, was closed to traffic.
The city bound stretch of the Shore Road was closed for a time from the junction of the Station Road to the point it meets the M5 motorway, with diversions in place.

King Charles and Queen Camilla officially opened the new Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park today as part of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

