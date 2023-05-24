Police have issued an update following the closure of a section of the Shore Road in Newtownabbey earlier today.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The road closure which was in place at Shore Road has now ended and traffic is moving freely.

"We would like to thank motorists and the public for their patience.

A section of Shore Road, Newtownabbey city bound, was closed to traffic.

The city bound stretch of the Shore Road was closed for a time from the junction of the Station Road to the point it meets the M5 motorway, with diversions in place.