Update: Four people taken to hospital following collision near M1 Dungannon

Four people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A4 Belfast bound carriageway this morning.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 15:12 BST
Several emergency services attended the scene and were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is not known.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10:00 on Friday 26 April following reports of an RTC in the Woodlough Road Area, Dungannon.

The A4 Woodlough Road, Dungannon, which is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Credit: Google MapsThe A4 Woodlough Road, Dungannon, which is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Credit: Google Maps
The A4 Woodlough Road, Dungannon, which is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Credit: Google Maps

"NIAS despatched four Emergency Crews, two Rapid Response Paramedics and one Doctor to the incident.

"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance."

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Woodlough Road, Dungannon, has fully reopened to motorists following an earlier road traffic collision. Thank you for your patience.”

Motorists had been advised to seek other routes to complete their journeys.