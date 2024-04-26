Update: Four people taken to hospital following collision near M1 Dungannon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Several emergency services attended the scene and were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment.
Their condition is not known.
A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 10:00 on Friday 26 April following reports of an RTC in the Woodlough Road Area, Dungannon.
"NIAS despatched four Emergency Crews, two Rapid Response Paramedics and one Doctor to the incident.
"Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, four patients were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance."
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Woodlough Road, Dungannon, has fully reopened to motorists following an earlier road traffic collision. Thank you for your patience.”
Motorists had been advised to seek other routes to complete their journeys.