Update: Girl (11) dies after being struck by car getting off school bus outside Castledawson

Police say an 11-year-old girl has sadly died following a collision outside Castledawson on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girl was struck by a car after exiting a schoolbus on the Hillhead Road shortly after 4pm.

Inspector Adair said: “There was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene. I would ask anyone with footage not to share it on social media, but instead forward it to police through the Major Incident Public Portal. This footage will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillhead Road, Castledawson | Google

“The Hillhead Road in Castledawson has reopened following this serious collision and our investigation continues. Anyone with any information, dash-cam footage or images taken at the scene can also call on 101, quoting reference number 1038 05/03/25.”

SDLP Moyola councillor Denise Johnston has said the local community are heartbroken by the tragic death of a 11-year-old girl.

Councillor Johnston said: “We are so very saddened by the news that another young girl from Castledawson has died. The community is in absolute shock at this tragedy.

“Our children are so precious to us, there is no pain greater than losing them. This is every parent’s worst nightmare and I cannot even imagine what they are going through at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this girl and everyone who knew her. I know the good people of Castledawson will rally around them in the days and weeks ahead to support them as they come to terms with this devastating loss.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of a pupil following a road traffic incident which occurred on the Hillhead Road, outside Castledawson.

“Our sincere condolences are with the family, friends, fellow pupils and staff at the school, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“The EA’s Critical Incident Response Team are supporting the school during this difficult time and will provide emotional support to both students and staff.

“We would kindly ask that the family, school and wider community are afforded the time and space to grieve this unimaginable loss.

“A PSNI investigation into the serious collision is ongoing."