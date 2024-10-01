Update: Magherafelt firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished car fire following crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magherafelt firefighters extinguished a blaze after a car caught fire following a two vehicle road traffic accident on the town’s Aughrim Road earlier on Tuesday.

The PSNI said the road had been closed to traffic for a time, but has now fully reopened.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said one appliance from Magherafelt Fire Station attended the incident.

A spokesperson sadi: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 2 hose reels to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 9:18am."

There are no reports of anyone being injured.