Update: Magherafelt firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished car fire following crash
Magherafelt firefighters extinguished a blaze after a car caught fire following a two vehicle road traffic accident on the town’s Aughrim Road earlier on Tuesday.
The PSNI said the road had been closed to traffic for a time, but has now fully reopened.
The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said one appliance from Magherafelt Fire Station attended the incident.
A spokesperson sadi: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 2 hose reels to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 9:18am."
There are no reports of anyone being injured.